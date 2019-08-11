Be/btech jobs: 203 NTPC jobs for engineers announced; How to apply for these engineering vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Aug 11: NTPC jobs have have been announced and NTPC recruitment notification for 203 vacancies for engineers with work experience is out on the official website. NTPC recruitment 2019 for engineers requires 3 years of work experience post qualification.

Last date to apply online for these NTPC jobs for engineers is August 26, 2019. These openings are for experienced Engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines at E2 grade for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Stations.

NTPC recruitment notification download link, vacancy details:

Out of the total 203 vacancies, 75 are for electrical engineers, 76 for mechanical engineers, 26 for electronics engineers and 29 for mechanical engineers. Aspirants must hold BE/Btech or engineering from recognized university. NTPC may conduct a written exam if the number of applicants are too high

NTPC recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here

Steps to apply for NTPC be/btech jobs:

Go to ntpccareers.net.

Find the advertisement "6th August 2019 Recruitment of experienced Engineers at E2 grade in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant (Online registration - 6th Aug'19 [11 AM] to 26th Aug'19 midnight)", click on the advertisement.

Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

On the ntpccareers.net homepage, there is an option called current openings. There is a link "Register online".

Register first and then click on apply online

To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.

Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.