BARC recruitment for Work Assistant posts underway; 74 BARC jobs announced; How to apply online

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 09: BARC jobs are up for grabs and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre or BARC recruitment official notification for 74 Work Assistant posts is out on official website. BARC Work Assistant openings are 10th pass jobs which means the minimum qualification required is matriculation or Tenth /SSC Pass.

Last date to apply for BARC work assistance vacancies is July 1, 2019. The online application process began on June 8, 2019.

BARC work assistant 10th pass jobs notification link: Click Here

BARC work assistant jobs salary, selection process:

BARC work assistant post salary would be of scale Rs 18000/- (Cell No.1 Level 1 of pay Matrix)plus allowances as admissible under Central Government Rules. Selection will be based on two stages of Written Exam - Stage-1 ( Preliminary Test) and Stage-2 (Advanced Test). Only those candidates qualifying Stage-1 Preliminary test will be eligible for Advanced Test comprising 50 objective type questions of two hour duration.

For instructions on How to Apply: Click Here

How to apply online for BARC Work Assistant jobs:

Visit recruit.barc.gov.in

If you are a new user, please register from the options 'New User? Register'in the Home page.

After giving the relevant details click 'Register'.

Click 'Login' option and enter your 'email-id' and 'password' to login.

On this page, find the option which says "Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Work Assistant/A in BARC, Mumbai / BRIT, Navi Mumbai ".and click on it.

Enter the required data and click on 'Save Draft' option before proceeding to the next tab.

If all the information entered is correct, you may click 'submit.

On clicking the 'submit button', you will get the Application No. Since this number is required for tracking your application later, retain it for future use.

From the option 'Make Payment' you can pay the fees.

Submit and take printout of acknowledgement for future reference.