Bank strike next week: ATMs likely to be affected

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 03: There is likely to be a bank strike next week. Several unions have decided to protest against the economic policies of the government.

Several bank unions have decided to join the all India general strike next week. The strike is expected to be held on January 8, 2020.

As a result of this strike, normal banking services and ATMs are likely to be get affected. Services like net banking are unlikely to get affected.

It may be recalled that the All India Bank Officers' Confederation general secretary Soumya Datta had asked members to not demand or accept any keys or perform any clerical durries on the day of the strike.

The employees are protesting against the banking reforms and bank mergers apart from demanding a salary hike. "Our legitimate demand of wage revision for bank employees and officers is being unduly delayed. Employees recruited after April, 2010 are deprived of

defined pension benefit. Our genuine demands like 5 Day Banking, etc. are being ignored by the Government. Employees and officers are suffering from heavy workload and adequate recruitment is not being made in banks," a strike notice read.