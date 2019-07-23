Bank Jobs: Nainital Bank clerk vacancies announced; How to apply for 100 bank clerk jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 23: Nainital Bank clerk jobs have been announced and recruitment process would be conducted to recruit 100 clerks. The official notification with all Nanital Bank clerk recruitment process is out on the official website.

Nanital Bank clerk exam date is August 25 and the last date to apply is July 31. The candidate should have passed Graduation/ Post Graduation with minimum 45% mark to be eligible for Nainital Bank clerk job openings. All the other details are in the official notification which can be downloaded below.

Nainital Bank clerk jobs notification: Click Here

Nainital Bank clerk jobs application form link:

Aspirants can apply only online from June 29th 2019 to July 31, 2019 through the link - http://www.nainitalbank.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx appearing under recruitment page.

Steps to apply for Nainital Bank clerk jobs:

www.nainitalbank.co.in

Click on recruitment