  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Jobs: Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs apply online now; Last date Oct 22

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Federal Bank recruitment for Assistant Manager job openings is underway and the last date to apply online for these Federal Bank Assistant Manager vacancies is October 22. Fedral Bank online application link is active on the official website www.federalbank.co.in. Salary for Federal Bank Assistant Manager posts would be around Rs 7.30 lakhs to Rs 10.20 lakhs per annum.

    Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs
    Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs

    Federal Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 notification and apply online link is given below and also available at www.federalbank.co.in. Aspirants should possess Degree from recognized university. Age limit should be 28 years as on 01.10.2019. Selection will be based on Personal Interview. Selected candidates will be placed at Delhi, Punjab, MP, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha or Assam.

    Federal Bank Assistant Manager vacancy notification: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs: Click Here

    How to apply: Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs:

    • Visit www.federalbank.co.in.
    • Click on "Careers".
    • Click on current openings.
    • A page with clickable image titled "ASSISTANT MANAGER for Branch Banking Role" will open.
    • Click on the image.
    • Application form will open
    • fill up the form
    • Submit

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    bank jobs

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue