Bank Jobs: Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs apply online now; Last date Oct 22

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 21: Federal Bank recruitment for Assistant Manager job openings is underway and the last date to apply online for these Federal Bank Assistant Manager vacancies is October 22. Fedral Bank online application link is active on the official website www.federalbank.co.in. Salary for Federal Bank Assistant Manager posts would be around Rs 7.30 lakhs to Rs 10.20 lakhs per annum.

Federal Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 notification and apply online link is given below and also available at www.federalbank.co.in. Aspirants should possess Degree from recognized university. Age limit should be 28 years as on 01.10.2019. Selection will be based on Personal Interview. Selected candidates will be placed at Delhi, Punjab, MP, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha or Assam.

Federal Bank Assistant Manager vacancy notification: Click Here

Direct link to apply for Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs: Click Here

How to apply: Federal Bank Assistant Manager jobs:

Visit www.federalbank.co.in.

Click on "Careers".

Click on current openings.

A page with clickable image titled "ASSISTANT MANAGER for Branch Banking Role" will open.

Click on the image.

Application form will open

fill up the form

Submit