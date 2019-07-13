Bank of Baroda Specialist Officers recruitment: Link to apply for 35 BOB SO jobs active now

  • search
    New Delhi, July 13: Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment process has begun and the BOB Specialist Officers application process link to apply for 35 vacancies is active now. BOB online applicationis now underway and the last date to apply for Specialist Officers jobs is August 2, 2019.

    Bank Jobs: BOB Specialist Officers recruitment notification out; Apply for 35 BOB SO jobs from today

    Bank of Baroda SO recruitment Details, BOB SO exam:

    BOB is recruiting Specialist Officers in Scale II and Scale III as Manager IT, Senior Manager-IT. BOB Specialist Officer selection will be done on the basis of online test followed by Interview and GD, for which the candidate must clear the exam. Candidates can apply online on Bank of Baroda official website from 13 July to 02 August 2019. The online exam would have four sections - Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and Professional language. The exam duration would be two hours

    BOB Specialist Officers recruitment 2019 official notification in pdf: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for BOB Specialist Officers vacancies: Click Here (Link active now)

    BOB SO Recruitment: How to apply:

    • First visit https://www.bankofbaroda.in, go to careers and find this section "Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20".
    • Download detailed advertisement and please go through all the details.
    • Direct link to apply is active now - Click Here
    • This page will have important dates.
    • Click on registration link. You need to register first before applying.
    • Register and create new login id and password.
    • Now, log in using new credentials.
    • Fill up the form, follow instruction and make online payment.
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference

