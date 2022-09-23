Did you know Cheetahs can't roar?

Bank holidays in October 2022: Check full list of the 21 non-working days

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 23: As the holiday season begins in October, banks will work only for 9 days as there are as many as 21 bank holidays in this month. These holidays also includes Saturdays and Sundays.

The month started with October 1 holiday (Gangtok) due to the Reserve Bank of India's half-yearly closing of the bank followed by Gandhi Jayanti holiday on October 2 which is a Sunday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. As per the RBI, holidays are divided into three parts - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state.

Licence of Laxmi Co-operative Bank cancelled by RBI: Depositors can claim up to Rs 5 lakh

Respective state governments decide the regional state holidays. Therefore, customers should check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.

So, how many holidays are there for banks in October 2022 across the country? Check out

October 1, 2022- Half yearly closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

October 2, 2022- Gandhi Jayanti, Sunday

October 3, 2022- Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi)

October 4, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 5, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 7, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 8, 2022- Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 9, 2022- Sunday

October 13, 2022- Karwa Chauth (Shimla)

October 14, 2022- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)

October 16, 2022- Sunday

October 18, 2022- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 22, 2022- Fourth Saturday

October 23, 2022- Sunday

October 24, 2022- Kali Puja/Diwali

October 25, 2022- Laxmi Puja/Diwali/Govardhan puja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur)

October 26, 2022- Govardhan Puja/Bhai Dooj/Diwali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar)

October 27, 2022- Bhai Dooj/Laxmi puja/Diwali (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow)

October 30, 2022- Sunday

October 31, 2022- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath/Chhath Puja (Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:53 [IST]