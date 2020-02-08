Bank Exams 2020 full list
New Delhi, Feb 08: Download the full list of Bank Exams 2020 here. More details are available on the official website.
The list has details of both the Bank PO and Bank recruitment details. This list would come in handy for those applicants who want to work in banks. The list has the name of the recruitment agency, the dates and other related information.
Bank Exams 2020: Download full list
|Exam Name
|Exam Dates
|Important Details
|IBPS PO Recruitment 2020
|Online Registration
August-September 2020
Release of Admit Card
September 2020
Prelims Exam Date
3 October 2020
4 October 2020
10 October 2020
Mains Exam Date
28 November 2020
18 November 2018
October 2020
Release of Admit Card
November 2020
Prelims Exam Date
12 December 2020
13 December 2020
19 December 2020
Mains Exam Date
24 January 2021
June – July 2020
Release of Admit Card
July 2020
Prelims Exam Date
Officer Scale I and Office Assistants :
1 August 2020
2 August 2020
8 August 2020
9 August 2020
16 August 2020
Officers Scale II & III Single Exam: 13 September 2020
Mains Exam Date
RRB PO – 13 September 2020
RRB Clerk- 19th September 2020
September 2020 (Expected)
Registration
September-October 2020 (Expected)
Phase – I Exam
November 2020 (Expected)
Phase – II Exam
December 2020 (Expected)
Interview:
January 2021 (Expected)
23 December 2019 to 24 January 2020
Release of Admit Card
February 2020
Prelims Exam Date
14-15 February 2020
Mains Exam Date
March 2020
RBI Assistant Salary 2020: Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
3 January 2020 – 26 January 2020
Release of Admit Card
11 February 2020
Prelims Exam Date
February/March 2020
Mains Exam Date
19th April 2020
Check SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains with Exam Pattern
April – May 2020 (Expected)
Release of Admit Card:
June 2020 (Expected)
Prelims Exam Date:
July 2020 (Expected)
Mains Exam Date:
August 2018 (Expected)
Group Exercises & Interview:
September 2020 (Expected)
SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Qualification & Attempts Limit