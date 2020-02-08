  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Exams 2020 full list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Download the full list of Bank Exams 2020 here. More details are available on the official website.

    The list has details of both the Bank PO and Bank recruitment details. This list would come in handy for those applicants who want to work in banks. The list has the name of the recruitment agency, the dates and other related information.

    Bank Exams 2020 full list

    Bank Exams 2020: Download full list

    Exam Name Exam Dates Important Details
    IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 Online Registration

    August-September 2020

    Release of Admit Card

    September 2020

    Prelims Exam Date

    3 October 2020

    4 October 2020

    10 October 2020

    Mains Exam Date

    28 November 2020

    18 November 2018

    IBPS PO Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff, Result & Merit List IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration:

    October 2020

    Release of Admit Card

    November 2020

    Prelims Exam Date

    12 December 2020

    13 December 2020

    19 December 2020

    Mains Exam Date

    24 January 2021

    IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Prelims & Mains IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration

    June – July 2020

    Release of Admit Card

    July 2020

    Prelims Exam Date

    Officer Scale I and Office Assistants :

    1 August 2020

    2 August 2020

    8 August 2020

    9 August 2020

    16 August 2020

    Officers Scale II & III Single Exam: 13 September 2020

    Mains Exam Date

    RRB PO – 13 September 2020

    RRB Clerk- 19th September 2020

    IBPS RRB 2020: Know everything from Registration, Eligibility, to Syllabus here! RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Release Date

    September 2020 (Expected)

    Registration

    September-October 2020 (Expected)

    Phase – I Exam

    November 2020 (Expected)

    Phase – II Exam

    December 2020 (Expected)

    Interview:

    January 2021 (Expected)

    RBI Grade B 2020: Registration, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Mock Test, Topics, Pattern Cut off & Salary RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019-20 Registration

    23 December 2019 to 24 January 2020

    Release of Admit Card

    February 2020

    Prelims Exam Date

    14-15 February 2020

    Mains Exam Date

    March 2020

    RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020: Check detailed syllabus & Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains

    RBI Assistant Salary 2020: Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

    SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration

    3 January 2020 – 26 January 2020

    Release of Admit Card

    11 February 2020

    Prelims Exam Date

    February/March 2020

    Mains Exam Date

    19th April 2020

    SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Mock Test & Important Questions with Answers

    Check SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains with Exam Pattern

    SBI PO Recruitment 2020 Online Registration

    April – May 2020 (Expected)

    Release of Admit Card:

    June 2020 (Expected)

    Prelims Exam Date:

    July 2020 (Expected)

    Mains Exam Date:

    August 2018 (Expected)

    Group Exercises & Interview:

    September 2020 (Expected)

    SBI PO Syllabus: Detailed Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam

    SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Qualification & Attempts Limit

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    bank examination

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X