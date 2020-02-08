Bank Exams 2020 full list

New Delhi, Feb 08: Download the full list of Bank Exams 2020 here. More details are available on the official website.

The list has details of both the Bank PO and Bank recruitment details. This list would come in handy for those applicants who want to work in banks. The list has the name of the recruitment agency, the dates and other related information.

Bank Exams 2020: Download full list

Exam Name Exam Dates Important Details IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 Online Registration

August-September 2020

Release of Admit Card

September 2020

Prelims Exam Date

3 October 2020

4 October 2020

10 October 2020

Mains Exam Date

28 November 2020

18 November 2018

IBPS PO Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cutoff, Result & Merit List

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration: October 2020 Release of Admit Card November 2020 Prelims Exam Date 12 December 2020 13 December 2020 19 December 2020 Mains Exam Date 24 January 2021 IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration June – July 2020 Release of Admit Card July 2020 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale I and Office Assistants : 1 August 2020 2 August 2020 8 August 2020 9 August 2020 16 August 2020 Officers Scale II & III Single Exam: 13 September 2020 Mains Exam Date RRB PO – 13 September 2020 RRB Clerk- 19th September 2020 IBPS RRB 2020: Know everything from Registration, Eligibility, to Syllabus here!

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Release Date September 2020 (Expected) Registration September-October 2020 (Expected) Phase – I Exam November 2020 (Expected) Phase – II Exam December 2020 (Expected) Interview: January 2021 (Expected) RBI Grade B 2020: Registration, Eligibility, Admit Card, Exam Date, Syllabus, Mock Test, Topics, Pattern Cut off & Salary

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019-20 Registration 23 December 2019 to 24 January 2020 Release of Admit Card February 2020 Prelims Exam Date 14-15 February 2020 Mains Exam Date March 2020 RBI Assistant Syllabus 2020: Check detailed syllabus & Exam Pattern for Prelims and Mains RBI Assistant Salary 2020: Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 Online Registration 3 January 2020 – 26 January 2020 Release of Admit Card 11 February 2020 Prelims Exam Date February/March 2020 Mains Exam Date 19th April 2020 SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Mock Test & Important Questions with Answers Check SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 for Prelims & Mains with Exam Pattern

SBI PO Recruitment 2020 Online Registration April – May 2020 (Expected) Release of Admit Card: June 2020 (Expected) Prelims Exam Date: July 2020 (Expected) Mains Exam Date: August 2018 (Expected) Group Exercises & Interview: September 2020 (Expected) SBI PO Syllabus: Detailed Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam SBI PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Qualification & Attempts Limit