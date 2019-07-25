Aviation jobs: 128 BCAS jobs announced including 73 Aviation Security Officer vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 25: BCAS Recruitment is underway and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security or BCAS has announced 128 vacancies including 73 Aviation Security Officer job openings on its official website. The last date to apply is September 18, 2019.

BCAS Job openings, eligibility:

BCAS is recruiting Assistant Director, Aviation Security Officers, Senior Aviation Security Officer, CASLO Coordinator, Aviation Security Assistant, and Despatch Rider one a deputation basis. Eligibility is for Officers of the Central / State Governments or Union Territories.

Openings are - Assistant Director- 03 vacancies, Senior Aviation Security Officer-16 openings, CASLO Coordinator-18 job openings, Aviation Security Officer-73 vacancies, Aviation Security Assistant-09 vacancies, Despatch Rider - 09 vacancies.

BCAS official job notification in pdf: Click Here

To download bio-date format: Click Here

How to apply for BCAS jobs:

First read the BCAS official job notification thoroughly.

Download the format of bio date from the above given link.

Please note that criteria and format vary according to positions. In the link given above, there are designations given. Click on the relevant one to find out more about the opening.

Applicants should be clear vigilance angle. A vigilance clearance certificate would be required.

Enclose all the required documents in an envelop and write the post applying for in the front.

Send it by post to: "A" Wing, I-III Floor, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi-110001