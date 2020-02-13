ATMA 2020 result released, direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 13: The ATMA 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on February 9 2020. Ankit Udit Thakker topped the exam by scoring 99.98 per cent. Pranesh Naresh Bhavnani came second while the third rank was bagged by Shubham Prakash Deora.

The AIMS ATMA 2020 second exam will be conducted on May 17 and the third one would be held in the month of July. ATMA is a single window test for admission to Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management post graduate courses. The test is recognised by AICTE and the HRD Ministry, government of India. The exam is conducted across all states in India.

Direct link to download ATMA 2020 result: https://www.atmaaims.com/validate.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1