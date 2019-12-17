Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment Exam 2019 postponed

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment Exam 2019 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) was scheduled to be held on December 22 2019, but has been postponed. Similarly the interview for the post of Lecturer in IFIC which was scheduled to be held from December 20 to 30 2019 has also been postponed.

    "Fresh dates will be announced in due course of time," says the notice released by the Commission.

    However, there are no changes in the recruitment exam for the posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer in the civil discipline. Candidates can submit their applications until December 21. More details are available on apsc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
