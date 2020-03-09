  • search
    Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card release date confirmed

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card for the first phase of the selection will be released this week. It is now confirmed that the admit card will be released on March 10 ie tomorrow.

    The admit cards would be released district wise. Tomorrow the admit cards would be available for candidates from Dima Hasao, South Salmara, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren, Charaideo, Majuli, Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Chirang, Morigaon, Goalpara and Sonitpur. The admit card would be available until March 25 2019.

    Candidates are requested to download their admit cards within the period mentioned above. After the above period, no admit card will be issued," the Board said in an official notification.

    The job notice posted by the board says, :the physical standard test will carry no marks.

    "Measurement of the height, weight & chest (only males) of the candidates will be done using latest technology and after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test)."

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 8:10 [IST]
