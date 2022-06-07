YouTube
    Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA 10th Matric result declared on sebaonline.org

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 07: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared HSLC or class 10 or Matric final exam resutls 2022 today. Assam Matric result 2022 mark sheets are available on the board websites using their roll numbers.

    A total of 405,582 students (188,570 boys and 217012 girls) appeared for the exams. The total pass percentage for this year is 56.49% (boys 58.80% and girls 54.49%). This is a sharp drop from last year's pass percentage of 93.10%.

    The Assam Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March to April this year.

    Assam HSLC result 2022: Websites to check SEBA Matric scores

    Students can visit any one of the below-mentioned websites to check their SEBA HSLC Result 2022: sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in

    For the convenience of students, the steps to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 have been shared below.

    Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check

    1. Visit the Assam Board's official website sebaonline.org
    2. Click on the 'Assam HSLC Result' link
    3. Enter the Assam 10th Registration number
    4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

    X