    Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 to be declared this month

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: The Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held between March 6 and 14. Students must be advised that on the day the results would be declared, there would be a heavy load on the server of the website. As a result of this, the website would be slow and students are advised to remain patient.

    The results are expected to be declared in the last week of May. The results once declared will be available on ahsec.nic.in.

    How to check Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019:

    • Go to ahsec.nic.in
    • Click on the Class 12 results tab
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
