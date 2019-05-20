Assam Class 12 Result 2019 date and time confirmed, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 20: The Assam Class 12 Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The exams were held between March 6 and 14. Students must be advised that on the day the results would be declared, there would be a heavy load on the server of the website.

As a result of this, the website would be slow and students are advised to remain patient.

The results would be declared on May 25 at 9 am. The results are expected to be declared in the last week of May. The results once declared will be available on ahsec.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to check Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019:

Go to ahsec.nic.in

Click on the Class 12 results tab

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout