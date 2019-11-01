  • search
    Army Public School Result 2019 live now, direct link to check

    New Delhi, Nov 01: The Army Public School Result 2019 has been declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results were expected to be declared on October 30, but the same was delayed. The official website now states, "result is live."

    After a long wait, candidates can now check their results. When we checked the website has been responsive and candidates can use their login id and password to check their results. The results are available on http://aps-csb.in/Candidate/ExistingUser.aspx

    army results

