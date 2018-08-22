  • search

Army captain robbed of his car, valuables in Delhi's Dwaraka

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 22:  An Army captain was allegedly robbed of his car and cash by a group motorcycle-borne men in Dwarka in New Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

    Army captain robbed of his car, valuables in Delhi's Dwaraka (Representative image)

    Mukul Verma had stopped his car near Dwarka Sector 5 on Monday to drink water when some motorcycle-borne men reached there and forcefully entered his vehicle, they said.

    They made him sit on the back seat of the car after claiming that they weapons and drove to Sector 12 in Dwarka where they forced him to withdraw Rs 40,000 from an ATM, police said.

    Later, they dropped him at a traffic signal near Sector 13 and fled with his car, cash and cell phone, police said, adding a case has registered and investigation is underway.

