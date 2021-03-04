YouTube
    APSET 2020 certificate verification date and venue details

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The APSET 2020 certificate verification date and venue has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The APSET 2020 certificate verification date and venue were released by the Andhra University. The certificate verification will be conducted from March 15 to March 18 2021.

    APSET 2020 certificate verification date and venue details

    The verification will be conducted from 10 am to 5.30 pm. To check the subject wise date and time of CV, click this link https://apset.net.in/CV_docs/APSET2020_Document_Schedule.pdf.

    APSET 2020 certificate verification venue: Details

