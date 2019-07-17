  • search
    APSET 2019: Exam pattern, date and how to apply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 17: The APSET 2019 is all set to commence soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The APSET or Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 is being held for the recruitment and promotion of lecturer or assistant professor posts in Andhra Pradesh. The online registration would begin on August 5 and go on till September 12 without late fee.

    Applications can be submitted until September 19 with a late fee payment of Rs 1,000. There is also time till September 26 to submit the applications, but the late fee would be Rs 2,000. If the application is submitted by October 3 then the late fee would be Rs 5,000.

    The exams will be conducted in two sessions on October 20 2019. The first sessions would be between 9.30 am and 10.30 am while the second is between 11 am to 1 pm.

    The exam would include 30 subjects and one new course that would be n visual arts.

    The paper one would include English and Telugu and is common for all candidates. Paper 2 would include commerce, eduction, economics, history, political science, public administration and sociology. This would be bilingual (Telugu or English). More details are available on http://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.

    How to apply for APSET 2019:

