APSC stenographer vacancy: Check pay scale, eligibility

New Delhi

New Delhi, May 09: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-I (English). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website.

Candidates should note that the minimum age to apply is not less than 21 years and the maximum is not more than 38 years as on January 1 2022. Candidates who have passed degree or equivalent exams from a recognised university and have assed the speed tis of 120 words per minute in English stenography conduced by the APSC can apply. They should also have minimum knowledge of Windows and MS Office.

They should have completed 3 years of continuous service in either or both the cadre of stenographer grade-II and stenographer grade - II taken together under the state government or the commission.

Further they should have registered with the Employment Exchange of Assam/Voters ID/PRC issued for educational purpose as a proof of residency.

The pay scale for the Stenographer Grade-I post is Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 in pay band 4 with a grade pay of Rs 13,300. To apply for the APSC stenographer post visit apsc.nic.in or online.apscrecruitment.in.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:49 [IST]