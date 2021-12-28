APSC Assam invites application for posts of Forest Ranger, Librarian: Apply here

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 50 Forest Rangers in the Assam Forest Service. More details are available on the official website.

Applications have also been invited for the post of 1 librarian in the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Form and Television Institute under the Cultural Affairs Department.

Those interested in applying can do so latest by January 27 for the post of forest ranger. For the post of Librarian, the last date is January 28. "The candidates before applying for the post(s)/service(s) should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. Their admission at all the stages of selection in which they are admitted by the Commission will be purely provisional and under scrutiny, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time or any stage before or after the Screening Examination or Written Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they do not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the post(s)/service(s) will be cancelled by the Commission," the APSC said.

"The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/posts or service/services," the job notification read. To apply for visit apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger: Apply here: http://apsc.nic.in/advt_2021/ADVT_14_2021.pdf

APSC Librarian Post: Apply here: http://apsc.nic.in/advt_2021/Advt_13_2021.pdf

