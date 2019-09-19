  • search
Trending ISRO Delhi Strike E-Cigarettes
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    APPSC Result 2019 released: Direct links to check result and final cut off marks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for the main exam. The screening test for the FROs was held on May 28 2019. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

    APPSC Result 2019 released: Direct links to check result and final cut off marks

    Direct link to check result: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(2olaijlhisyos4w1xom01rsb))/ Documents/RESULTS/FRO_10_2018/FRO_RESULT.pdf

    Cut off marks: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(2olaijlhisyos4w1xom01rsb)) / Documents/RESULTS/FRO_10_2018/FRO_CUT_OFF_MARKS_STATEMENT_New.pdf

    How to check APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers:

    • Go to psc.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue