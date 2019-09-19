APPSC Result 2019 released: Direct links to check result and final cut off marks

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for the main exam. The screening test for the FROs was held on May 28 2019. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

Direct link to check result: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(2olaijlhisyos4w1xom01rsb))/ Documents/RESULTS/FRO_10_2018/FRO_RESULT.pdf

Cut off marks: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(2olaijlhisyos4w1xom01rsb)) / Documents/RESULTS/FRO_10_2018/FRO_CUT_OFF_MARKS_STATEMENT_New.pdf

How to check APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers:

Go to psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout