APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019, region wise download, 2,000 candidates rejected

New Delhi, July 21: The APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have qualified will now appear for the main exam to be held on August 26. The exam was earlier supposed to be held on August 2, but the same was re-scheduled.

Through this exam, the commission will recommend candidates for appointments to Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) post in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service.

It must be noted that the result of 2,000 candidates have been rejected for not following the norms of the exam and answer sheet representation. A total of 14,175 candidates have qualified for the exam and will now appear for the main exam. The result is available on https://psc.ap.gov.in

How to download APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result 2019:

Go to https://psc.ap.gov.in

Click on your respective region

A new page will open

Check if your number is there

Download

Take a printout