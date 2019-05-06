  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    APPSC Group II screening test 2019 answer key set to be released

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: The APPSC Group II screening test 2019 answer key will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The test was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on May 5 between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

    APPSC Group II screening test 2019 answer key set to be released

    2,95,036 candidates had applied and those who will clear the test will have to appear in the main exam to be held on August 29 and 30.

    Several coaching classes have released the answer key and a candidate will get 1 mark for a correct anawer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for w wrong answer. Once the official answer keys are released the same would be available on psc.ap.gov.in.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh answer key

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue