APPSC Group II screening test 2019 answer key set to be released

New Delhi, May 06: The APPSC Group II screening test 2019 answer key will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The test was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on May 5 between 10 am and 12.30 pm.

2,95,036 candidates had applied and those who will clear the test will have to appear in the main exam to be held on August 29 and 30.

Several coaching classes have released the answer key and a candidate will get 1 mark for a correct anawer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for w wrong answer. Once the official answer keys are released the same would be available on psc.ap.gov.in.