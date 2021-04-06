Application correction window for the JEE Main 2021 extended

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: The application correction window for the JEE Main 2021 has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to pay the fee has also been extended to April 7, 11.50 pm. "On receiving requests from numerous candidates, the NTA is extending the dates to update the particulars (session, category, subject, fees, etc.) for the remaining JEE Main 2021 sessions," a notification by the National Testing Agency read. For more details, candidates who will appear for the engineering entrance test can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.