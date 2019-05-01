  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP SSC results 2019 to be out this month, check date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare AP SSC results 2019 soon. As per reports, AP SSC result 2019 will be released by May 10 on its official website.

    Candidates will be able to download their result roll number in the login window and they will also be able to view their result via SMS. The AP SSC results 2019 will also be released on private portals like examresults.net.

    AP SSC results 2019 to be out this month, check date

    AP SSC exams were held from March 18 to April 2, 2019 in the state and result is expected to declare after May 10. More than 6 lakh Candidates will be able to access their result by following the steps given below.

    How to check AP SSC results 2019:

    • Go to bieap.gov.in or examresults.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue