AP SSC results 2019 to be out this month, check date

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 01: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare AP SSC results 2019 soon. As per reports, AP SSC result 2019 will be released by May 10 on its official website.

Candidates will be able to download their result roll number in the login window and they will also be able to view their result via SMS. The AP SSC results 2019 will also be released on private portals like examresults.net.

AP SSC exams were held from March 18 to April 2, 2019 in the state and result is expected to declare after May 10. More than 6 lakh Candidates will be able to access their result by following the steps given below.

How to check AP SSC results 2019:

Go to bieap.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit View results

Download results

Take a printout