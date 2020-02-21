Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 released
New Delhi
New Delhi, Feb 21: The AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 have been released. The same is available on the official website.
The hall tickets have been released for the first and second year. The intermediate exams will be held on March 4 and will end on March 21 2020. The exam will be conducted by the BIEAP.
All arrangements have been made to prevent cheating. Stringent action will be initiated against those cheating. The hall tickets are available on bie.ap.gov.in.
How to download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020:
- To to bie.ap.gov.in
- Click on the hall ticket link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View hall ticket
- Download
- Take a printout