AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: The AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The hall tickets have been released for the first and second year. The intermediate exams will be held on March 4 and will end on March 21 2020. The exam will be conducted by the BIEAP.

All arrangements have been made to prevent cheating. Stringent action will be initiated against those cheating. The hall tickets are available on bie.ap.gov.in.

How to download AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2020:

To to bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the hall ticket link

Enter required details

Submit

View hall ticket

Download

Take a printout