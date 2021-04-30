AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st and 2nd year students released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st and 2nd year students has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The AP BIE Inter first and second year exams are to being on May 5 2021. Around 10.66 lakh students including first year and second year students will take part in the examinations this year.

In the wake of the pandemic, the AP government is providing PPE kits for the invigilators. Special rooms are being set up for candidates who are COVID-19 positive. Thermal screening of all the candidates and invigilators will be undertaken at the entrance of the test centres.

"We are taking all precautions including sanitation and social distance in the examination halls. The students and examiners should attend the exams with masks," education minister, Dr. A Suresh said.

He also said that the government has set up 1,451 exam centres across the state. The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for 1st and 2nd year students is available on https://bie.ap.gov.in.