    AP Grama Sachivalyam notification 2020: Download job notice

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The AP Grama Sachivalyam notification 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The notification has been released for the Animal Husbandary Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Panchayat Digital Assistant & Village Surveyor posts.

    AP Grama Sachivalyam notification 2020: Download job notice

    The last date to submit the application is January 31 2020. You could download the job notice at http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/notifications20.html.

    Grama Sachivalayam

    • Village Fisheries Assistant - 69
    • Village Horticulture Assistant - 1782
    • Village Sericulture Assistant - 43
    • Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) - 536
    • Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) - 61
    • Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II - 246
    • ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female) - 648
    • Animal Husbandry Assistant - 6858
    • Village Surveyor (Grade-III) - 1255
    • Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant - 1122
    • Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) - 1134
    • Welfare and Education Assistant - 97
    • Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi - 762

    Ward:

    • Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary - 100
    • Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) - 844
    • Ward Administrative Secretary - 105
    • Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) - 371
    • Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) - 513
    • Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) - 213

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:53 [IST]
