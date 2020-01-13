AP Grama Sachivalyam notification 2020: Download job notice

New Delhi, Jan 13: The AP Grama Sachivalyam notification 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The notification has been released for the Animal Husbandary Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Panchayat Digital Assistant & Village Surveyor posts.

The last date to submit the application is January 31 2020. You could download the job notice at http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/notifications20.html.

Grama Sachivalayam

Village Fisheries Assistant - 69

Village Horticulture Assistant - 1782

Village Sericulture Assistant - 43

Village Agriculture Assistant (Grade-II) - 536

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) - 61

Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II - 246

ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst (Grade-III) (Only Female) - 648

Animal Husbandry Assistant - 6858

Village Surveyor (Grade-III) - 1255

Panchayat Secretary (Gr-VI) Digital Assistant - 1122

Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) - 1134

Welfare and Education Assistant - 97

Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi - 762

Ward:

Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary - 100

Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) - 844

Ward Administrative Secretary - 105

Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) - 371

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) - 513

Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) - 213