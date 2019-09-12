  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Result, cut off marks 2019 date, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Result, cut off marks 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Result, cut off marks 2019 date, check details

    The results are expected to be released on September 20 2019. The cut off marks too would be released along with the result. The exam was conducted to fill 1,26,728 vacancies to the post of Village Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Village Agriculture Assistant, Protection Secretary among other posts.

    It may be recalled that the answer key was released earlier this week. The exam for the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, will be held on September 3 2019, while for the Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary, it is on September 4 2019. "Date of Exam: 06-09-2019, 07-09-2019 & 08-09-2019 Hall tickets will be available from 30-08-2019, 4 PM onwards." The direct link to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 is https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue