    AP ECET 2019 admit card to be released on Saturday

    New Delhi, Apr 17: The AP ECET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    AP ECET 2019 admit card to be released on Saturday

    The exams which were earlier scheduled for April 15 has now been postponed to April 30 2019. The admit card will now be released on April 20. The admit card is likely to be released in the morning of April 20. The admit card once released will be available on sche.ap.gov.in.

    How to download AP ECET 2019 admit card:

    • Go to sche.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the AP ECET 2019 admit card link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
