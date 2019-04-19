AP ECET 2019 admit card to be released on April 20

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The AP ECET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams which were earlier scheduled for April 15 has now been postponed to April 30 2019. The admit card will now be released on April 20. The admit card is likely to be released in the morning of April 20. The admit card once released will be available on sche.ap.gov.in.

How to download AP ECET 2019 admit card:

Go to sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP ECET 2019 admit card link

A new page will open

Enter required details

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout