AP EAMCET Option Entry to be further delayed

New Delhi, July 15: The delay in the AP EAMCET Option Entry has worried students. More details will be available on the official website.

The counselling which was scheduled to begin on July 3 was postponed. It was then supposed to commence from July 8 onwards.

The delay is opting to talks on enhanced fee between the management of the private colleges and the state government. Until these talks are complete, the option entry will not take place.

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing Certificate Verification is extended up to 11.07.2019 and the option entry will commence after 12.07.2019 instead of 08.07.2019," the Council said. More details will be available on apeeamcet.nic.in.