AP EAMCET counselling 2019 revised schedule: All details here

New Delhi, July 03: The AP EAMCET counselling 2019 has been rescheduled. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the counselling was to begin on July 3. Now the same would commence on July 8 2019. There will be three rounds following which students will be allowed to change options on July 14. The final allotment list will be released on July 16. More details are available on apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: Revised Schedule:

July 8 and 9 2019: 1 to 30,000

July 10 to 11 2019: 30,001 to 75,000

July 12 to 13: 75,001 to last rank

July 14: Change of options, Rank 1 to Last Rank

July 16 2019: Allotment on website after 6 pm