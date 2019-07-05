AP EAMCET Counselling 2019 postponed: Check new schedule, allotment date here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 05: The AP EAMCET Counselling 2019 will begin soon. More details are also available on the official website.

The counselling which was scheduled to begin on July 3 has now been postponed. It would now commence from July 8 onwards. The certificate verification process of candidates has now been extended to July 7 2019.

The allotment results would be declared on July 16 as per the new schedule. The option entry process for ranks till 30,000 will be held on July 8 and July 9. For ranks 30,001 to 75,000, candidates will be allowed to exercise their option on July 10 and 11. For ranks after 75,000 candidates will be allowed for option entry on July 12 and 13.

On July 14, candidates will be allowed to change their options. More details are available on apeamcet.nic.in.