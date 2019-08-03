AP EAMCET allotment order 2019 to be released tomorrow at this time

New Delhi, Aug 03: The AP EAMCET allotment order 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

After the allotment order is released, the next step would be the printing out the list of saved options. The candidates will then be allowed to download their allotment orders. The allotment order will be released on August 4 only after 6 pm.

According to the rules,, allotment to them will be made subject to availability of seats after exhausting concerned minority students.

This time the counselling process had been delayed twice. The web option exercising process was released twice, only to be withdrawn later. The allotment order once released will be available on apeamcet.nic.in.