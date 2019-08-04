  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 04: The AP EAMCET allotment order 2019 is all set to be released . The order once released will be available on the official website.

    After the allotment order is released, the next step would be the printing out the list of saved options.

    AP EAMCET allotment order 2019 to be released today after this time

    The candidates will then be allowed to download their allotment orders. The allotment order will be released on August 4 only after 6 pm.

    According to the rules,, allotment to them will be made subject to availability of seats after exhausting concerned minority students.

    This time the counselling process had been delayed twice. The web option exercising process was released twice, only to be withdrawn later. The allotment order once released will be available on apeamcet.nic.in.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
