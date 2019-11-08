AP Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2019 date: Latest order by board

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: The AP Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2019 will be held as per schedule. More details will be available on the official website.

The exams will be held on November 17, 2019. A request by the candidates to extend the exam date was rejected by the AP Police Recruitment Board.

"The request for extension of date of examination was considered and rejected, as there was a gap of 45 days from the date of notification and date of written examination, which is adequate," an official notice said.

The board also said that it would create administrative problems. On the decision to implement the EWS reservation, the board said that the policy decision was awaited. Candidates who would appear for the exam will now be able to download the admit card on November 10, 2019.