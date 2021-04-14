YouTube
    Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Popular quotes that continue to inspire us

    New Delhi, April 14: Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb, was born on April 1891. Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm, like a festival on 14th of April in order to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and his contributions for the country.

    Ambedkar struggled for equality throughout his life, hence his birthday is also celebrated as 'Equality Day' in India. He was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labour.

    Ambedkar's call "Educate agitate and organise" has inspired youngsters for generations. On his birth anniversary, let's celebrate the life of Dr B R Ambedkar 'Father of Indian Constitution' through his popular quotes.

    "Life should be great rather than long".

    'They cannot make history who forget history''.

    "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity".

    "If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help".

    "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence"

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12:11 [IST]
