Amazon phone offers: Buy phones at exciting prices

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: It's time to change your old phone for a new one as Amazon just announced Fab Phones Fest from 27th to 30th August 2019. Amazon is offering upto 40% discount on mobile phones and accessories.

The three-day sale features smartphones from an array of brands like OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M-series, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Honor View 20, Huawei Y9, OPPO K3, Honor Play.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 (4GB/64GB) can be bought at ₹9,999 with a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Samsung's Galaxy M30 (4GB/64GB) is available with a price cut of Rs. 1,000, at ₹13,990 while the M20 in its 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations are available at ₹9,990 and ₹11,990 respectively.

The Redmi 6 (3GB/64GB) is available at ₹6,999, while the Redmi 6A (2GB/16GB) and Redmi 6 Pro (4GB/64GB) are available at ₹6,199 and ₹8,999 respectively.

Offers are also available on premium phones with extra exchange offers on OPPO Reno, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Vivo F15 Pro, LG V40 and others.

The customers can also avail exchange upto Rs.4000 with no cost EMI starting at Rs 1,331 per month. They can also get 6% extra value on sale of an old smartphone via Cashify and 5% instant bank discount on use of Hdfc Bank Credit cards and EMI.