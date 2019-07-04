  • search
    Amarnath Yatra: Jio offers new Rs 102 plan with 500MB data; check details

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, July 04: Reliance Jio has launched a special Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan at Rs 102 plan for people undertaking the pilgrimage this year.

    The Benefits include unlimited Voice Calls (local and national), unlimited SMS (100/day) and unlimited high speed data capped at 0.5GB/Day after which the speed is throttled to 64Kbps. The plan has a validity of 7 days.

    Representational Image
    Unlike the Rs. 102 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio also has its Rs. 98 prepaid plan that provides 2GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for 28 days. The operator also offers the Rs. 142 prepaid plan with 1.5GB high-speed data per day in addition to unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for 28 days.

    Jio says Jio App Subscription is not available on this plan as the Jio Prime Membership is not applicable with it. Also, the vistors can opt for a new prepaid connection along with a short-term prepaid plan while visiting J&K.

    Amarnath Yatra 2019: IRCTC offers 4-day tour package via flight

    In a press statement, Reliance Jio states, "The plan is designed to address the needs of pilgrims from other parts of the country who are on prepaid plans. J&K has restrictions on the roaming facilities of prepaid subscribers from the rest of the country and hence the pilgrims are faced with connectivity challenge during their yatra. Therefore, the prepaid users from other parts of the country opt for a new prepaid connection along with a short-term prepaid plan while visiting J&K."

    The plan is available now, and can be availed by users throughout the duration of the Amarnath Yatra.

    amarnath yatra reliance jio

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 19:54 [IST]
