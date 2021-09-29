Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his Delhi residence

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 29: Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. Thus sparking rumours of joining the BJP after his party Congress forced him to resign from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab.

On asking whether he would join the BJP after he put in his papers, Singh had said recently that he was keeping all his options open even as speculations have been doing rounds that he might be part of Narendra Modi's union cabinet.

Singh, who served as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on three occasions from 1999 to 2002, 2010 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017, has associated with Congress for over four decades although he had left the party as a protest against the Army action during Operation Blue Star in the late 80s.

After joining the Akali Dal and forming his own party, Singh rejoined Congress in 1998 and became Chief Minister of Punjab between 2002 and 2007.

In 2014, Amarinder Singh defeated BJP's Arun Jaitley. Three years later, he became the Chief Minister of Punjab again after winning the election under his leadership.

However, the 79-year-old resigned before the completion of his tenure following a bitter fallout with Punjab Chief Navjot Sidhu on 18 September.

"I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss... If she (Sonia Gandhi) had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have. As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back," the 79-year-old is quoted as saying by NDTV in an interview.