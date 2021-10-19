YouTube
    AISSEE 2022: Direct link to apply till October 26

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2022 will be closed by the National Testing Agency on October 26. Candidates can register on the official website.

    Those students wanting to appear for the AISSEE 2022 for admissions to Class 6 and Class 9 in the 33 Sainik schools can apply online.

    The NTA opened the AISSEE registration window on September 27 2021. In order to be eligible to apply for the AISSEE 2022, candidates should appear for an admission test. For Class 6 the candidate must be between 10 and 12 years old as on March 31 2022. For Class nine, the age group is between 13 and 15 years as on March 31 2022. The test would be in the pen and paper format. The direct link to apply for AISSEE 2022 .

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
