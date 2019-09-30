AIIMS Senior Resident Competitive Exam 2019 date details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: The AIIMS Senior Resident Competitive Exam 2019 date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

"Online applications are invited from Indian Citizens as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme, for the tenure posts of Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators for a maximum period up to 3 years," read the AIIMS notification. "These posts include existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and the posts which are likely to fall vacant (Stage-l) between 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2020," the official notification released states.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on November 24, 2019, and candidates can apply till October 15, 2019. The exam will be conducted in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

The entrance exam will be conducted on November 17, 2019, and the admit card will be available on November 6, 2019.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Results 2019 declared, read important notification

The results would be declared on November 22, 2019, and the counselling process will begin on December 2, 2019. More details are available on aiimsexam.org.