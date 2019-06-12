AIIMS MBBS Exam Result 2019 date, expected this week

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 12: The AIIMS MBBS Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared this week itself. There is a chance that the results could be declared today itself.

The exams were conducted on May 25 and 26. A notification reads, "results shall not be communicated on phone or other means individually." The entrance exam is held for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The results once declared will be available on aiimsexams.org.