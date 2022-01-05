YouTube
    AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Submission date extended, check guidelines

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: The online application submission date fore its postgraduate scholarship scheme toll January 31 2022. More details are available on the official website.

    AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Submission date extended, check guidelines

    The GATE, CEED and GPAT qualified students can apply for the scholarship online. The last date for the verification by the respective institutions, including re-submitted defective applications at AICTE web portal is February 15. "Online proposals are invited from AICTE approved institutions/ students studying in AICTE approved institutions/ courses for the academic year 2021- 22 for disbursement of PG scholarship through DBT mode to the eligible admitted students in 2021- 22," a circular said.

    Those candidates who are selected will receive Rs 2,400 a month for 24 months or for the duration of the case. Students must have a valid GATE, GPAT or CEED score at the time of admission. They should be full time scholars and must be admitted in AICTE approved programmes-Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design, Master of Engineering, Master of Technology. The full guidelines to apply for the AICTE Scholarship 2021 are available on aicte-india.org.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
    X