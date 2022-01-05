AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Submission date extended, check guidelines

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: The online application submission date fore its postgraduate scholarship scheme toll January 31 2022. More details are available on the official website.

The GATE, CEED and GPAT qualified students can apply for the scholarship online. The last date for the verification by the respective institutions, including re-submitted defective applications at AICTE web portal is February 15. "Online proposals are invited from AICTE approved institutions/ students studying in AICTE approved institutions/ courses for the academic year 2021- 22 for disbursement of PG scholarship through DBT mode to the eligible admitted students in 2021- 22," a circular said.

Those candidates who are selected will receive Rs 2,400 a month for 24 months or for the duration of the case. Students must have a valid GATE, GPAT or CEED score at the time of admission. They should be full time scholars and must be admitted in AICTE approved programmes-Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design, Master of Engineering, Master of Technology. The full guidelines to apply for the AICTE Scholarship 2021 are available on aicte-india.org.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 14:07 [IST]