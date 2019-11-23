AIBE Result 2019 withheld in these centres: Check full list

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: The AIBE Result 2019 has been released by the Bar Council of India. The same is available on the official website.

The All India Bar Examination was conducted on September 15 2019 and the admit card was released on September 10.

The exam is a national level law exam to award candidates with the Certificate of Practice. The objective is to assess an advocate's capability to practise law. However the results of the exams have been withheld in 9 centres. You can check the list below:

Centre Code 15 (Visakhapatnam)

Centre Code 35 (Bhopal),

Centre Code 36 (Jabalpur)

Centre Code 53 (Allahabad)

Centre Code 54 (Allahabad)

Centre Code 55 (Allahabad)

Centre Code 56 (Allahabad)

Centre Code 57 (Allahabad)

Centre Code 58 (Allahabad)

"The matter relating to the concerned center/s is pending inquiry as per the direction of the Honorable Monitoring Committee due to complaints related to the examination held at the center/s. Therefore, the decision of the committee shall be updated and intimated later, " BCI said in an official notice. The results are available on allindiabarexamination.com.