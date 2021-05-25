YouTube
    AFCAT notification 2021: Apply from June 1 onwards

    New Delhi, May 25: The AFCAT notification 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The notification by the Indian Air Force invites applications from India citizens (men and women) to be part of the IAF as Commissioned Officers in flying and ground duty-technical and non-technical meteorology branches for Batch 02/2021 for July 2021 course.

    The online registration will commence on June 1 2021 and the last date to apply online is June 30 2021.

    The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is conducted all across the country by the IAF. The test is conducted twice a year-February and August.

    Candidates applying should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria and have to register on https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

    Air San NCC Senior Division 'C' certificate holders are to apply online through NCC Special entry. To apply candidates can visit http://afcat.cdac.in/.

    AFCAT 2021 Application Fee:

    For all candidates: Rs 250

    For NCC Special Entry and Metrology Entry: Nil

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
