    7th Pay Commission: UPSC jobs, earn Rs 44,900

    New Delhi, Mar 03: New 7th Pay Commission jobs have been notified by the Union Public Service Commission.

    The jobs have been notified in the Level-7 Pay Matrix. The posts to be notified is the Junior Scientific Officer at the national Centre of Organic Farming at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

    In all the UPSC has notified two posts and the late date to apply is March 12 2020.

    7th Pay Commission: Good news on pension rules, as govt brings cheer to CG employees

    The recruited candidate will get an initial monthly salary of Rs 44,900 along with other allowance such as DA, TA and HRA.

    Initially the candidate will be appointed on a two year probation basis. On completion of the probation, the appointment would be made on a permanent basis. The applicant should not be above the age of 30 years. The maximum age for SC and ST candidates is 35 years.

    The UPSC says that the selected candidates will be appointed at Level-7 of the 7th Pay Commission pay scale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
