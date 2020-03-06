7th Pay Commission: Govt announces big Holi bonus

New Delhi, Mar 06: There has been a big decision taken where the 7th Pay Commission is concerned.

The Central Government has made this big announcement ahead of Holi for CG employees based in Mathura and Vrindavan. It has been decided to double the House Rent Allowance of these employees posted in Mathura and Vrindavan.

It has been decided that these employees would be upgraded from the Z category to the Y Category. The UP government has added Mathura and Vrindavan municipal corporation as a result of which the population rose in the city.

Due to this increase in population both these cities would fall under the Y category instead of the existing Z category. These HRA norms would be made applicable to the para military and armed forces as well.

Employees under X category get 24 per cent HRA of their basic salary. For the Y and Z it is 16 and 8 per cent respectively. This would come as a major relief for these employees who have for long been waiting for some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.